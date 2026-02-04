Callan Family Office LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC owned about 0.10% of Landstar System worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Landstar System by 1,108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 34,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 335.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18,886.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Landstar System stock opened at $158.87 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $164.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

