Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 734.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 75,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Trex by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 427,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 15,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trex from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $73.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

