Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.6667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Barclays upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $335,763.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 594,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,365,315.15. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $82,118.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,550,373.57. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,545 shares of company stock worth $3,850,173 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

