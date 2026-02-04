Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PLOW stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 67.05%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

