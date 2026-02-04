National Pension Service Invests $608,000 in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,367 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 741 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $67,144.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,053.45. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,982,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,062.88. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $129.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

NYSE TPR opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $136.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

