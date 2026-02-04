Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 7.5% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP lifted its stake in Chemed by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 79.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total value of $875,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,215,897.35. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE opened at $432.35 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $408.42 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.98. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.50.

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

