New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Quaker Houghton $KWR

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of Quaker Houghton worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 44.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton Stock Up 3.5%

KWR stock opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Quaker Houghton has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.58.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is currently -414.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Research raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Quaker Houghton Profile

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

