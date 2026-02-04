WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,550 Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,744,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,038,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,883.14. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $391.72 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $402.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

