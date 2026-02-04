Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 57.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $231.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.94. The firm has a market cap of $311.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $235.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $81.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

