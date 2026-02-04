Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 715.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,820 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 343,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 106,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 62,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.