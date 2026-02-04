Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Broadcom by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,334,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,012,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,070,147,000 after buying an additional 112,056 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

