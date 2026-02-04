Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 94,787 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,787 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $173,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

AVGO stock opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

