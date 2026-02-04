Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.