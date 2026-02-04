Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 6,686 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $301.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.37.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

