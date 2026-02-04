Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 6,686 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional bullishness — several firms (Wedbush, Jefferies, Citizens) and some large buyers have reiterated Outperform/Buy views and nudged price targets higher, supporting investor confidence in AWS-driven upside. Amazon shares ‘a coiled spring’ going into Q4 report: UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Faster delivery and scale — Amazon reported major improvements in logistics (13B Prime deliveries globally; 30% more same/next‑day deliveries in the U.S.), which should boost sales/retention and margin leverage in retail. Amazon is ratcheting up fast delivery and raising the stakes for rivals like Walmart
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile buyers and analyst upgrades — notable purchases (e.g., ARK/Cathie Wood) and upgraded forecasts keep momentum among buy‑side funds ahead of earnings. Cathie Wood Buys Nearly $2M of Amazon Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings as the key catalyst — options markets are pricing a large post‑earnings move (~8%), raising short‑term volatility risk; results will likely drive the next directional leg. Options Traders Are Expecting an 8.01% Move in AMZN Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning — many analysts have raised targets (median near $300) and institutional flows are active; that helps upside but also concentrates expectations into earnings. Amazon Stock Opinions on Q4 Earnings Preview
- Negative Sentiment: Power‑grid delays in Europe threaten AWS data‑center expansion and timing of capacity builds — this can slow revenue/capacity ramp and push out expected AI‑related capex benefits. Power grid delays challenge Amazon’s data center expansion in Europe
- Negative Sentiment: AWS limitations and long‑horizon bets questioned — AWS chief Matt Garman pushed back on space/orbital data centers as “pretty far” from reality, tempering hype around new expansion narratives. Amazon AWS CEO Matt Garman pushes back against Elon Musk’s space data centers plan
- Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions and retail partnership pullbacks — reports of another ~2,200 Seattle job cuts and Saks winding down its luxury partnership raise execution and revenue‑mix concerns. Amazon Cuts Another 2,200 Jobs in Seattle
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $301.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.37.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
