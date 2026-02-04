The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,687,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Director insider purchases — Amy B. Lane made a series of small purchases over recent months that were just disclosed; the filings show multiple buys (a mix of 2–22 share trades) and a modest increase in her holdings, a classic signal investors view as management/insider confidence. SEC Ownership Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

