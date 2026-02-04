Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.72 and a 12-month high of $220.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average is $178.97.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

