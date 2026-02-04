Optimize Financial Inc Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Optimize Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,743,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 116.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 54.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,784,000 after purchasing an additional 422,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $409.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

