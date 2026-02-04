Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

View Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $632.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.