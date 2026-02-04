Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IDXX beat Q4 expectations — reported $3.08 EPS vs. $2.93 consensus and $1.091B revenue, with margins improving and double-digit year-over-year revenue growth; this underscores resilient demand in core diagnostics. Business Wire: IDEXX Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Companion Animal Group (CAG) and Water businesses showed strong growth (CAG ~15% reported; Water ~12%), and management highlighted innovation and higher tests per visit as growth drivers — supporting mid/long-term revenue expansion. Seeking Alpha: Idexx targets $4.632B–$4.720B revenue for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 guidance (EPS range 14.290–14.800, revenue $4.6B–$4.7B); the EPS range is roughly in line with Street expectations while revenue guidance is at/just below consensus, leaving room for interpretation. Reuters: IDEXX forecasts 2026 revenue, profit above estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available; management commentary reiterates innovation-led growth and clinic testing intensity as key assumptions — useful for modeling but not immediately market-moving. MSN: IDEXX Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed forecasts after the print and guidance, signaling lowered near-term expectations and prompting downward pressure on the stock. Benzinga: Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on the outlook: despite a beat, commentary and the revenue range prompted investors to pare positions, with coverage noting shares trimmed on the guidance nuance. MSN: IDEXX tops revenue forecasts, shares edge lower on outlook
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
IDXX opened at $632.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories
In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.
IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.
