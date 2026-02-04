Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is repeatedly cited as a key beneficiary of the custom AI‑chip boom and strong AI semiconductor demand, supporting multi‑year revenue tailwinds. Broadcom and TSMC Emerge as ‘Big Winners’ in Custom AI Chip Boom
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive: institutional upgrades and Wall Street notes point to meaningful upside potential, which underpins medium‑term buyer interest. Wall Street Projects 38% Upside To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag Broadcom’s strong earnings‑surprise history and favorable setup to beat next quarterly numbers, which can support the stock into the March results. Will Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom announced its fiscal Q1 results date (after the close on Mar. 4); investors will get fresh guidance and a near‑term catalyst then. Broadcom Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and “buy‑the‑dip” pieces argue the pullback may be a buying opportunity given secular AI exposure, but these are opinion‑driven and hinge on near‑term execution. As Broadcom Shares Slide, Is AVGO Stock a Buy on the Dip?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest notes show an apparent increase, but the published figures in recent feeds look inconsistent (zeros/NaN), so short‑interest impact is unclear and should be treated cautiously.
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term pressure: Broadcom shares moved lower on heavier volume today, suggesting profit‑taking and short‑term positioning are weighing on the stock despite the positive fundamental backdrop. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Insider Activity
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
