Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,003.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.28 and its 200 day moving average is $893.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $948.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
- Positive Sentiment: Agreed to acquire Seamless Therapeutics assets in a ~$1.12B deal to enter the hearing‑loss/gene‑editing space, diversifying beyond weight‑loss drugs and adding a high‑potential biologics/genetic therapy program. Eli Lilly Is Getting Into the Hearing Loss Market in a $1.12 Billion Deal With Seamless Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: Entered a global R&D collaboration and license with Zonsen PepLib Biotech — expands Lilly’s discovery capabilities and early‑stage pipeline exposure. Zonsen PepLib Biotech Enters Global R&D Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: Plans a $3.5B injectable manufacturing campus in Pennsylvania to increase capacity for biologics/GLP‑1 injectables — supports supply for Mounjaro/Zepbound and future injectable launches. Eli Lilly Announces New $3.5 Billion Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania
- Positive Sentiment: Set to buy ~5% of Veradermics in its IPO — a small strategic stake that gives Lilly exposure to hair‑loss therapeutics and expands external innovation pipeline touchpoints. Eli Lilly (LLY) to Buy 5% of Veradermics Stock in IPO
- Positive Sentiment: Ventyx Biosciences shareholder vote set for March on Lilly’s $14/share cash merger — progress on acquisitions that can add targeted assets. Ventyx Biosciences Sets March 3, 2026 Vote on Eli Lilly $14-Per-Share Cash Merger
- Neutral Sentiment: Formed a strategic collaboration with Repertoire Immune Medicines — increases discovery partnerships but impact timing/value is uncertain. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Forms Strategic Collaboration with Repertoire Immune Medicines
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect a revenue beat for Q4 driven by GLP‑1 sales, though EPS could be pressured; investors are watching tomorrow’s results for confirmation. Eli Lilly Expected to Report Higher 4Q Profit, Revenue — Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/TV commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) suggests upcoming data releases could move the stock — speculative near‑term catalyst. Jim Cramer says Eli Lilly could announce some new data, and that could get the stock rolling
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and falling U.S. prices for GLP‑1 obesity drugs (Novo and others) are tightening addressable market forecasts and could slow revenue growth/pricing power. Obesity market sales potential tightens as Novo and Lilly enter new era
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street notes rising R&D and manufacturing costs (expansion and pipeline investing) that could weigh on near‑term margins and EPS despite strong revenue. Eli Lilly Q4 Preview: Wall St Sees Revenue Beat On Weight-Loss Heft But R&D Costs Could Drag Profits
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,162.75.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
