Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.37.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

