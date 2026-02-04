CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $177.57 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,646 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $177,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings.

JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products.

JPMorgan Private Bank's 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM's advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies.

JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility.

JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance.

JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood's shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn't an immediate earnings hit to JPM.

Robert W. Baird moved JPM from "underperform" to "neutral" but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors.

JPMorgan's decision to match employee contributions to politically sensitive "Trump accounts" has drawn attention and could create reputational or client‑relationship friction for some investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $857.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

