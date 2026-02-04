Paragon Advisors LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

