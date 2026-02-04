Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 151.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Bernstein Raises PT

Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. JPMorgan Reaffirms Buy

Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. AI Supercycle Orders

Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Buyback Transactions

ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Zacks Momentum List

Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal.

Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst note and article warn of a potential bull trap as momentum could falter despite AI tailwinds — a caution for momentum-driven traders given ASML’s high valuation (P/E ~54). Potential Bull Trap

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,395.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $548.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $995.93. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,493.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

