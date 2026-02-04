Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 151.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Bernstein Raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. JPMorgan Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. AI Supercycle Orders
- Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Buyback Transactions
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Zacks Momentum List
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal.
- Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst note and article warn of a potential bull trap as momentum could falter despite AI tailwinds — a caution for momentum-driven traders given ASML’s high valuation (P/E ~54). Potential Bull Trap
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,395.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $548.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $995.93. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,493.47.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
