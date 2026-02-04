Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $299,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Quarterly Results

JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. JPMorgan working on new local currency debt index: Sources

JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Family office report

JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Gold outlook

JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. TWE stake exit

JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. ETF fee risk

JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Baird rating change

Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s decision to match employee contributions to politically sensitive “Trump accounts” has drawn attention and could create reputational or client‑relationship friction for some investors. Employee account match

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.82.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

