Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $230.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $251.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

