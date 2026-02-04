Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $80.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 295,014 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild Redb cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.37.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

