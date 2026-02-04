Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 12,920 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Quarterly Results

JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. JPMorgan working on new local currency debt index: Sources

JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Family office report

JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Gold outlook

JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. TWE stake exit

JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. ETF fee risk

JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Baird rating change

Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s decision to match employee contributions to politically sensitive “Trump accounts” has drawn attention and could create reputational or client‑relationship friction for some investors. Employee account match

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:JPM opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $857.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.