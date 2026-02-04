Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44,874 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

Q4 earnings topped expectations and Tesla is getting credit for record energy-storage deployments and resilient automotive margins — a near-term catalyst that supports the stock's rally narrative.

Tesla launched a lower‑priced Model Y AWD at $41,990 to try to stabilize demand and compete on pricing — a tactical move that could help near-term deliveries if uptake is strong.

Tesla's energy business is showing momentum (record Megapack deployments, improving margins) and is repeatedly cited as a material growth pillar beyond cars. That helps justify some bullish analyst views.

Near-term option market: 1‑month put sellers can harvest ~2.5% yield after earnings — attractive income for some investors but also signals elevated implied volatility.

Elon Musk's SpaceX–xAI merger is prompting speculation about "cross‑pollination" with Tesla (AI, communications, satellites). Potential upside is speculative and timing/structure remain unclear, so impact on TSLA is uncertain.

Tesla plans aggressive 2026 capex (>$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxis — this supports long‑term growth but raises short‑term execution and free‑cash‑flow questions.

China — a key market — will ban hidden/popup door handles starting in 2027 after safety incidents; regulatory changes could force costly vehicle redesigns or slow sales in China.

European registrations showed little recovery in January (falls in France and Norway), reinforcing concerns that EV demand softness is weighing on near‑term delivery trends.

Competitive threat: Waymo/Alphabet and others are plowing capital into robotaxis (large recent fundraises), increasing the risk Tesla faces in autonomy — a core part of the company's long‑term valuation.

Valuation and analyst divergence: Tesla's post‑earnings P/E (~400) leaves little margin for error; some firms cut targets (Phillip Securities, JPMorgan), increasing downside risk if execution or growth disappoints.

TSLA opened at $421.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.70, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

