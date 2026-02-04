Best Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 1st

Get alerts:

GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, and Rocket Lab are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose businesses are materially tied to the space economy — including satellite builders and operators, launch providers, ground systems and payload manufacturers, space infrastructure and services (like in‑orbit servicing or space tourism). Investors typically view them as growth-oriented but often high‑volatility, capital‑intensive investments whose returns depend on technological risk, government contracts and regulation, long development timelines, and cycles in commercial space demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

