Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

