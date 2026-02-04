Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,162.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,003.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

