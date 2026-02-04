First National Advisers LLC Buys 4,302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $260.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

