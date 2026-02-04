First National Advisers LLC Buys 4,302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional bullishness — several firms (Wedbush, Jefferies, Citizens) and some large buyers have reiterated Outperform/Buy views and nudged price targets higher, supporting investor confidence in AWS-driven upside. Amazon shares ‘a coiled spring’ going into Q4 report: UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Faster delivery and scale — Amazon reported major improvements in logistics (13B Prime deliveries globally; 30% more same/next‑day deliveries in the U.S.), which should boost sales/retention and margin leverage in retail. Amazon is ratcheting up fast delivery and raising the stakes for rivals like Walmart
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile buyers and analyst upgrades — notable purchases (e.g., ARK/Cathie Wood) and upgraded forecasts keep momentum among buy‑side funds ahead of earnings. Cathie Wood Buys Nearly $2M of Amazon Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings as the key catalyst — options markets are pricing a large post‑earnings move (~8%), raising short‑term volatility risk; results will likely drive the next directional leg. Options Traders Are Expecting an 8.01% Move in AMZN Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning — many analysts have raised targets (median near $300) and institutional flows are active; that helps upside but also concentrates expectations into earnings. Amazon Stock Opinions on Q4 Earnings Preview
- Negative Sentiment: Power‑grid delays in Europe threaten AWS data‑center expansion and timing of capacity builds — this can slow revenue/capacity ramp and push out expected AI‑related capex benefits. Power grid delays challenge Amazon’s data center expansion in Europe
- Negative Sentiment: AWS limitations and long‑horizon bets questioned — AWS chief Matt Garman pushed back on space/orbital data centers as “pretty far” from reality, tempering hype around new expansion narratives. Amazon AWS CEO Matt Garman pushes back against Elon Musk’s space data centers plan
- Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions and retail partnership pullbacks — reports of another ~2,200 Seattle job cuts and Saks winding down its luxury partnership raise execution and revenue‑mix concerns. Amazon Cuts Another 2,200 Jobs in Seattle
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
