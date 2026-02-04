Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $7.6171 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $336,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,379.74. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

