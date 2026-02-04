Leggett & Platt (LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $938.7360 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Zacks Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 150,970 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 58.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 439,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 312,840 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 208.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 772,263 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

