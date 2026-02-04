Redwood Trust (RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $24.8840 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 57.77 and a current ratio of 57.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.73.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,020,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,969,000 after buying an additional 1,395,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 468,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 120,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Jones Trading cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

