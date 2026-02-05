ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after buying an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,221,000 after buying an additional 1,614,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 257,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,385,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

GILD stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $146.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

