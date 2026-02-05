Triglav Investments D.O.O. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 24.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,086,000 after acquiring an additional 448,860 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in CRH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 663,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

Shares of CRH opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

