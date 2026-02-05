Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 55,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.
Key Stories Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large Google AI capex boost lifts demand outlook for AI chips and infrastructure suppliers, benefiting Broadcom as a provider of networking, custom silicon and AI‑inference infrastructure. This was highlighted after Google’s earnings and guidance. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised their price target on Broadcom, reflecting stronger conviction in multi‑year AI and networking seculars; analyst upgrades/targets can support the stock and attract buyers. Why this analyst just raised their price target on Broadcom stock
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being cited as a top compute/AI semiconductor play amid rising AI demand — a narrative that supports higher long‑term revenue and valuation expansion if the AI capex cycle persists. Broadcom (AVGO) Cited As Top Compute Stock Amid Strong AI Semiconductor Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Product news: Broadcom announced an enterprise Wi‑Fi 8 access point + switch solution positioned for AI workloads — expands addressable market in AI‑ready infrastructure and supports revenue diversification. Broadcom announces industry’s first enterprise Wi-Fi 8 access point and switch solution for the AI era
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish research/commentary pieces (including projections of significant upside and inclusion on “top stocks” lists) keep the long‑term investor narrative constructive. These notes can underpin buying after pullbacks. Wall Street Projects 38% Upside To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Broadcom “a winner in this environment” but warned it may not be the best timing to buy — reinforces that the company has strong fundamentals while signaling some caution on short‑term entry points. Jim Cramer on Broadcom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary asking whether the recent pullback is a buying opportunity — useful for timing decisions but not new company fundamentals. Is It Time To Reassess Broadcom (AVGO) After Its Recent Share Price Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling and a reported ~6% intraday plunge drove today’s downward move — articles questioning whether the AI trade is cracking reflect investor profit‑taking and volatility in high‑beta AI/semiconductor names. Broadcom stock plunges 6% today
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh headlines noting a larger than‑market daily decline and elevated intraday volume emphasize near‑term risk and may trigger momentum selling or options‑driven moves. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Declines More Than Market
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 3.8%
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.74 and its 200 day moving average is $338.39. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
