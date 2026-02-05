Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $329.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $600.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

