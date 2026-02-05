Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 90,582 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,582 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $180,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 1,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $323.28 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $326.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.43 and a 200-day moving average of $306.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,008 shares of company stock worth $9,895,452. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

