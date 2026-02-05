Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. AWS-Prosus partnership

Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. OpenAI-Alexa report

Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. Positive Sentiment: Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Leadership change

Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Delivery speed story

Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Options-implied move

Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. AI studio tools

Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Power-grid delays

Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check. Alexa price reaction

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.