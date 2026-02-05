R Preston Feight Sells 9,258 Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $1,133,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 244,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,154.87. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R Preston Feight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,144,751.70.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $131.88.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Key PACCAR News

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

Do Wall Street analysts like PACCAR stock?

Earnings & dividend details

TipRanks coverage

CEO sale report

Dozier SEC filing

Baney SEC filing (example)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 293.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

See Also

