Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,434 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Walmart by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

