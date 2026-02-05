QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 345,448 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale.

Positive Sentiment: Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy's advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy.

Neutral Sentiment: Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward.

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios' AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact.

Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk.

Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

