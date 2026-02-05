The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $97,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after buying an additional 625,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $2,618,295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.8%

DIS opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

