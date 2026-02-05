Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $110,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of AVGO opened at $308.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.