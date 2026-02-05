Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $110,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Down 3.8%
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large Google AI capex boost lifts demand outlook for AI chips and infrastructure suppliers, benefiting Broadcom as a provider of networking, custom silicon and AI‑inference infrastructure. This was highlighted after Google’s earnings and guidance. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised their price target on Broadcom, reflecting stronger conviction in multi‑year AI and networking seculars; analyst upgrades/targets can support the stock and attract buyers. Why this analyst just raised their price target on Broadcom stock
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being cited as a top compute/AI semiconductor play amid rising AI demand — a narrative that supports higher long‑term revenue and valuation expansion if the AI capex cycle persists. Broadcom (AVGO) Cited As Top Compute Stock Amid Strong AI Semiconductor Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Product news: Broadcom announced an enterprise Wi‑Fi 8 access point + switch solution positioned for AI workloads — expands addressable market in AI‑ready infrastructure and supports revenue diversification. Broadcom announces industry’s first enterprise Wi-Fi 8 access point and switch solution for the AI era
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish research/commentary pieces (including projections of significant upside and inclusion on “top stocks” lists) keep the long‑term investor narrative constructive. These notes can underpin buying after pullbacks. Wall Street Projects 38% Upside To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Broadcom “a winner in this environment” but warned it may not be the best timing to buy — reinforces that the company has strong fundamentals while signaling some caution on short‑term entry points. Jim Cramer on Broadcom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary asking whether the recent pullback is a buying opportunity — useful for timing decisions but not new company fundamentals. Is It Time To Reassess Broadcom (AVGO) After Its Recent Share Price Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling and a reported ~6% intraday plunge drove today’s downward move — articles questioning whether the AI trade is cracking reflect investor profit‑taking and volatility in high‑beta AI/semiconductor names. Broadcom stock plunges 6% today
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh headlines noting a larger than‑market daily decline and elevated intraday volume emphasize near‑term risk and may trigger momentum selling or options‑driven moves. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Declines More Than Market
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
