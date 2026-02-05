Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 7,153 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. AWS-Prosus partnership

Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. OpenAI-Alexa report

Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. Positive Sentiment: Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Leadership change

Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Delivery speed story

Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Options-implied move

Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. AI studio tools

Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Power-grid delays

Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check. Alexa price reaction

AMZN opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.37.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

