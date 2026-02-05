Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Navera Investment Management Ltd.

Navera Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,247 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.1% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.37.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. AWS-Prosus partnership

Analysts and partners highlight AWS strength — several firms raised targets or reiterated Buy as AWS deals and enterprise AI demand accelerate, supporting medium-term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. OpenAI-Alexa report

Amazon expands Alexa and AI strategy: Alexa+ widely rolled out and talks to use OpenAI models could boost device engagement, advertising and Prime stickiness if integrations scale. Positive Sentiment: Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Leadership change

Execution signals — leadership move in Selling Partner Services (Amit Agarwal named) and Dharmesh Mehta joining CEO Jassy’s advisory team suggests operational focus on marketplace growth and technical strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Delivery speed story

Delivery and retail metrics remain strong (record same/next-day volume — billions of Prime deliveries), supporting core commerce scale but with margin/capex trade-offs. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Options-implied move

Earnings preview: market focus is AWS revenue, AI-related capex and margins — options traders imply a large post-earnings move, increasing short-term volatility risk/reward. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. AI studio tools

Amazon is piloting AI tools for TV and film production (Amazon MGM Studios’ AI Studio) — potential long-term content cost savings but uncertain near-term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Power-grid delays

Infrastructure headwinds in Europe: long delays to power-grid connections are slowing planned data‑center expansions, which could constrain AWS capacity growth and push up capex/timing risk. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and execution concerns: new Alexa subscription pricing and ongoing job cuts / heavy AI/data-center spending keep near-term margin pressure and investor patience in check. Alexa price reaction

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.09 and its 200-day moving average is $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

