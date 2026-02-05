General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.4348.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM
General Motors Price Performance
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.
More General Motors News
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increase — A report says GM’s price target was raised by 10.11% to $91.07, supporting near-term upside expectations. General Motors (GM) price target increased by 10.11% to 91.07
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI bullish note — An Evercore ISI analyst says GM’s stock price is expected to rise, adding third‑party validation to investor optimism. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies projects strong appreciation — Jefferies’ forecast for meaningful price upside reinforces analyst-driven momentum. Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: EV accessory adoption — Most new GM EV buyers are opting for a home-charging package, which supports EV adoption and recurring/aftermarket revenue. Most New GM EV Customers Are Choosing A Home Charging Package
- Positive Sentiment: Focus on higher-margin models in Korea — GM Korea’s push into the premium segment could improve margins and mix in that market. GM Korea Strengthening Focus On Premium Vehicle Segment
- Neutral Sentiment: Company preparedness for downturn — Reporting outlines how GM is positioning operations and balance sheet for weaker macro conditions; prudent but signals management is cautious. How GM is preparing for an economic downturn
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/brand info and minor fixes — GM issued a fix for a Chevy Trax fuel‑injector flow-rate issue (mitigates safety/recall risk) and an explainer about “Ecotec” engines; operationally relevant but not material. GM Releases Fix For Chevy Trax Fuel Injector Flow Rate Issue What Ecotec Means On GM Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest and visibility — Zacks notes heavy investor searches on GM, which can increase volatility and liquidity but is not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search General Motors Company (GM): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO public engagement — GM’s CEO attended a White House event with former President Trump; may affect public relations and policy visibility but no immediate financial impact detailed. General Motors CEO attends White House event with Trump
- Negative Sentiment: Potential Canada repayment claim — Canada says it may seek to recover “hundreds of millions” from GM over scaled‑back production, representing a possible near‑term liability and headwind to shares. Canada to Claim Stellantis, GM Owe Hundreds of Millions to Government
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after buying an additional 989,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
About General Motors
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.