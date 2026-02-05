General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.4348.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of GM opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after buying an additional 989,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

